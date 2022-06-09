I’m intoxicated by APC presidential ticket – Tinubu





In a landslide victory, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others, to emerge presidential candidate of the governing party.

Tinubu scored 1, 271 to emerge winner of the APC presidential ticket.

While Amaechi came second, VP Osinbajo and Senator Lawan came third and fourth respectively.

Tinubu’s emergence was made easy due to the gale of withdrawals from the race by some prominent aspirants across the geo-political zones.

At the convention ground, the first to announce his withdrawal in support of the former lawmaker was former governor of Akwa Ibom state and former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, followed by former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and one of the other prominent aspirants, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.

It was gathered that while South-west APC leaders were able to persuade Fayemi and Amosun to step down for Tinubu, the withdrawal of Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state was a major boost for Tinubu in the North.

Three other aspirants who announced their withdrawal for emergence of Tinubu as APC presidential candidate include; former Speaker, House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole, Senator Ajayi Boroffice and Uju Ohanenye, the only female contestant in the race.

Twenty-three (23) aspirants were cleared for the presidential primary but 9 of them withdrew from the exercise while 14 aspirants finally contested.

One of the other presidential aspirants, Felix Nicolas, however stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The declaration

Announcing the results of the election, Wednesday at Eagles Square, venue of the exercise, chairman of the Election Management Committee and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu declared “former Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba got 1 vote, Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi got 38 votes, Pastor Tunde Bakare got 0 vote, Ahmed Sanni Yerima got 4 votes, Rotimi Amaechi got 316 votes, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo scored 235 votes, Senator Rochas Okorocha scored 0 vote, Governor Yahaya Bello scored 47 votes, Tien Jack-rich scored 0 vote, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu scored 1 vote, Senate President Ahmed Lawan scored 152 votes, Prof. Ben Ayade scored 37 votes, Ikeobasi Mokelu scored 0 vote.”

With this victory, Tinubu would be contesting the presidential election in 2023 against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governor of Kano state Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) among several others.

Acceptance speech

Addressing the gathering after he was declared winner, the APC presidential candidate said he was not expecting the victory and that it also got him intoxicated.

The excited Tinubu said: “I did not expect to win and I have won and intoxicated by the victory.

“Today is another historic day and we thank God Almighty that we are alive to witness today. It has gone beyond the party and become a Nigerian project. We are very grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and his supportive vice president.

“I also thank the Senate President. I would have been upset that you competed with me but you can easily leak your wound.

“To the chairman of our party, it appeared some weeks back that some newspapers and many people are willing to write the obituary of this party. But we pulled out as a cat of nine lives. We batched the roof and steady the pillars. Shame to those already building the coffin of the APC.

“To the Progressive Governors Forum, we are truly Progressive. We are confident that this nation is back on track. I didn’t know what I did right that gave you the confidence to nominate me as the candidate of the party.

“We will worry and eliminate the intruders in the party. No intruders, no destroyers can bring Nigeria backward. I must thank our men on uniform for sacrifices and fight for the survival of this country. You will get reward and enjoy your sweat.

“I salute my wife for enduring my long absence but I have told her that I chose politics ahead of Accounting because that is the best way I can make impact in repositioning the country.”

While commending other aspirants that contested against him, Tinubu said: “The competition is now over and those that did not support me have nothing to fear. I hold no grudges against you. We must work together to defeat the PDP and their retrogressive ideals.”

“They (PDP) left us with hunger, and we must do everything to defeat the agents of poverty, terror and lies. They are the creator of abandoned projects and they can’t count. They don’t even know arithmetic. They are known for their container economy.

“We will dredge Calabar and make it a hub. We will fabricate engine and revive our economy to compete with other big economies of the world,” he promised.

Gbajabiamila, Wase laud victory

Commending the APC over the victory, Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Idris Wase have congratulated Tinubu on his victory.



In his message through his most senior media aide, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker said he was elated that his political mentor won the APC ticket.



“I congratulate my mentor for this victory. This is a victory for democracy and Nigerians as a whole. With the manner he went about his campaigns, Asiwaju has proved to be a hero of our democracy.



“From day one, he stood his ground that the APC must organize a free, fair and transparent presidential primary if it wanted to remain the party to beat. He advocated that and remained steadfast. This will make the party come out peaceful and victorious in the end.



“I commend the Asiwaju’s doggedness, determination, resilience and tenacity in pursuing his ambition without indulging in any activity that would affect other aspirants and the image of the party”, the speaker said.



Also in his congratulatory message, Wase in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described the process that led to the emergence Tinubu as one of the most transparent in the country.



“Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the APC is now more united and stronger and has sent a strong message about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved country Nigeria.



“By this convention and all the primary elections, we have demonstrated uncommon desire to be different from the inefficiency and maladministration of the opposition PDP that have stunted our country’s march towards greatness”, Wase said.



Atiku hails Tinubu, says victory confirms tenacity

Also, the PDP presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described Tiinubu’s victory as the manifestation of his resilience and determination.

The former Vice President, who spoke Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle, praised the energy invested by the national leader of the ruling party to win the APC presidential ticket.

The tweet read: “Congratulations Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your emergence as your party’s president candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.”

Tinubu had also congratulated Atiku after the former Vice President emerged as the PDP flag bearer.

Oyetola too

Also, Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, described the emergence of the former Lagos state governor as a victory for democracy, and demonstration of his influence and acceptability, not only within the APC but across the length and breadth of the country.

In a statement Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor noted that the emergence of Tinubu in the hitch-free electoral process was a clear indication that the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

He expressed confidence in the capacity and competence of Tinubu to deliver victory for the APC in the 2023 presidential election, adding that the former governor would deploy his administrative acumen to take the country to enviable heights ever known in history.

Oyetola said: “Your emergence at the just concluded Presidential Primary of our great party is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless services to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course, humanity as a whole.

“You are not just a leader of leaders but a finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socioeconomic fortunes of our dear country.

“It is on record that your phenomenal leadership and enigmatic fortress had in no measure contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos State where you served as a two-term Governor and of course Nigeria as it is evident in your influence across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“With your antecedents coupled with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I have no doubt in my mind that your emergence will deliver victory for our party in all elections as this will further justify the quest to elect a candidate with unimaginable qualities that cut across spheres of life.”

Continuing, the Osun governor thanked his colleague governors from Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos and Ondo states for their support towards the victory of Tinubu in the primary.

He also lauded leaders from the South-West, especially Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Segun Osoba for their guidance and critical interventions which he said, ensured that an aspirant from the region emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC.

….Ohanaeze lampoons Tinubu

In its reaction, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide applauded Southeast aspirants in the contest for the APC presidential ticket for standing for justice and defence of Igbo, while berating Tinubu the winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for opposing power shift to the region.

Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement Wednesday said, Tinubu was chosen as the APC flag bearer in a corrupt process, adding that the former Lagos governor’s emergence as APC presidential candidate “is a national catastrophe and calamity, considering the enormity of the baggage he is burdened with.”

“It was a heroic outing for South-east presidential aspirants like Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Governor Dave Umahi and the boycott of Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, whose absence was heroic. APC’s survival at the polls remains doubtful and the Southeast presidency denial will come with consequences and will continue to strengthen the Biafra agitation.

“After due reflections and considerations, considering the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ohanaeze Ndigbo is convinced that the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer is a national catastrophe and calamity.

“Apart from his integrity issues and his long-running battle with EFCC over allegations of corruption, especially his alleged siphoning of Lagos state funds through phony companies such as Beta Sigma, long after leaving office as Governor. Again, during the 2019 Elections, bullion vans bearing raw cash were sighted in his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos residence, ostensibly for financial inducement and corruption of the electoral process.

“Again, his identity, age, and academic records are shrouded in controversy. To worsen an already terrible situation, Tinubu is sick. Even during the APC primary, he needed the support of nearby security personnel so as not to fall flat while trying to stand up and his hands were shaking terribly.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes Igbo presidential aspirants in both the APC and the PDP for standing firm to the end, in the face of utter betrayal by both parties. Indeed, the usually calm Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu appropriately captured the mood of Ndigbo, especially the South East when he asked a very pertinent question while speaking at the APC primary, “where is the justice?”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SAMBA) for insisting that it is the turn of the South-East, come 2023. Elder statesmen like Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Niger Delta leader, Pa Edwin Clark, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Middle Belt leader, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, etc. for rising above ethnic sentiments to be true heroes of Nigerian democracy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 2023 presidential election shall make or mar Nigeria, if Nigerians fail to rise above ethno-religious sentiments to ‘take back Nigeria’ from the vicious grip of the kleptomaniac politicians,” the Ohanaeze scribe said.

