I’m Kwara APC’s legal guber candidate, says Abdulwahab

Former Majority Leader of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Kayode Abdulwahab, yesterday said he remains the All Progressives Congress (APC) only gubernatorial candidate in Kwara state recognised by law.

He disclosed this in Ilorin yesterday stating that he emerged the winner of the governorship primaries conducted by the court- backed Ishola Balogun- Fulani led APC in the state.

He said going by the subsisting court injunction that recognises Balogun- Fulani led APC executives in the state, anyone claiming to have emerged as the party’s governorship candidate from any other kangaroo primaries is an impostor.

The gubernatorial hopeful urged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to treat the issue of Kwara APC the way it had treated the Peoples Democratic Party’s issue in Ogun state.

The INEC had recognised candidates that emerged from the primaries conducted by the Buriji Kashamu’s faction of PDP in Ogun state, relying on a court order which recognises Kashamu’s faction of the party.

AbdulWahab also asked President Muhammadu Buhari, as a leader, who has respect for the rule of law, to call the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, to order on the legal status of Kwara APC.

He asked Oshiomhole and Mohammed to respect the court’s injunction that recognises Balogun- Fulani led executives of APC in the stop and stop patronising those illegally parading themselves as party’s executives and governorship candidate in the state in defiance of the court order.

AbdulWahab reminded Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa and Mr AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq that their laying claims to the chairmanship of the party and governorship candidacy respectively is contemptuous of court’s order.

