I’m not a supporter of direct primaries but…. – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday said he has never been a supporter of direct primaries but if the issues becomes law, he would have no option but support it.

Ortom who made this known in Makurdi, after returning from a trip out of the state noted that conducting direct primaries would involve a lot of finances among other issues but when it becomes law, his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would strategize and bring someone who is credible, someone with dignity and is people-oriented with wide acceptability at the grassroots.

He said with what happened at the convention and Anambra election, it has become clear that the PDP, would win the 2023 election.

Commenting on the issues of orders garnishing state accounts, he said though the government has been able to secure window from its frozen accounts, it is still working hard to ensure that the issue is completely resolve.

He noted that apart from the order placed as a result of the cases by pensioners and recently AMCON, there is another from an Abuja court which the case is expected to come up on Friday (tomorrow).

He said over the years he has been very open in handling of finances of the state noting that both labour leaders at the State and local government levels are always fully aware of what comes into the state and local government councils purses.

“For me there is nothing hidden about the way we handle our finances because local government

level the labour leaders are part of the account and at the State documents are usually made available for them about the state finances.

“When I came in, I inherited over 70 billion of pension and salaries arrears.

“What is happening today didn’t start during my tenure. Aper Aku, George Akume, Gabriel Suswam and of course myself all have issues with payment but what we are doing is how to find ways that will bring solutions to the problem.

“I will meet with labour an discuss on how we can find a way forward,” he noted.