I’m not fighting to be a legend – Fury





British world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says his achievements in the sport have already made him a boxing “great” and that his love of fighting is what motivates him to continue.

The unbeaten 33-year-old defends his WBC title against American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas over the weekend.

It will be their third fight after a draw in 2018 before Fury gained a seventh-round win in the 2020 rematch.

“If I didn’t have any more fights I would not regret anything,” said Fury.

“I’m not fighting to be the greatest of all time, I’m not fighting to be a legend.

“It wouldn’t benefit me earning another £50m or £200m, you don’t need to be rich to live my life – I’m just a normal person who is very good at boxing and a very special, chosen person.

“I could walk away and never look at boxing again and what I’ve done could never be taken away.

“People would always remember the enigmatic Tyson Fury, the crazy man who fought everybody, the biggest punchers in our generation didn’t faze him, went across the pond, fought [Wladimir] Klitschko in Germany.

“Even if I had no belts I would still be the biggest fight out there.”

‘After boxing I will be a very sad, lonely person’

Fury, with 30 wins and one draw, has not fought since a superb display in February 2020 in his second bout with Wilder that saw him knock the American down twice before the towel came in from Wilder’s corner.

“What motivates me? I’m getting asked this a lot,” said Fury. “It’s definitely not a few quid, it’s a fact there’s nothing else.

“I’m boxing because I can – I don’t enjoy anything else, I don’t have any hobbies. After boxing I will be a very sad, lonely person.

“I’ve tried [looking after] animals, four-wheeled driving, got a shotgun licence, clay pigeon shooting, nothing turns me on.”

Fury became world champion in November 2015 with a points win over Klitschko, but did not fight for more than two years as his weight went up to 28 stone and he struggled with mental health issues.

But he says he now knows what makes him happy.

“I’ve drunk all the beer in the world and done everything,” he added. “I’ve been on boats, planes, automobiles, stayed in luxury hotels, had dinners for two or three grand, does it make me happy? No. While you are searching for stuff like that you never find happiness but with simplicity you always can.

“I will never be a politician, the Prime Minister of England or a rocket scientist. I will always be myself, I don’t want to change my circles.

“I will always train, until I die. I’ve got a gym in Morecambe and a massive training facility. When I end boxing I will go full-time with the gym and the foundation stuff. I’ve not had the time, I’m flat out with my career but I’ll spend a lot of time doing that.”

