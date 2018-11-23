I’m not guilty of any charge – Zaura



The Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) governorship candidate, Abdulsalam Abdulkareem Zaura, has claimed that the nine-count charge of criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of $1,320,000, brought against him, was politically motivated.



The candidate and others were dragged to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and arraigned before Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano for the alleged crimes.



However, he dismissed the allegation stating that it is the handiwork of his political enemies who want to smear his political ambition with the aim of hurting his governorship aspiration.



Zaura denied collecting any money from any persons, stating that he has already explained his innocence to the EFCC and remains confidence that he would discharged of any alleged guilt in the court.



He said he was confident that the case would do justice to the case before it and ensure that the truth eventually triumphs.



“I want to say that from inception when I was taken before the EFCC, I had categorically denied allegation contained in the petition written against me to the EFCC. Also, I have said that I am not guilty of the charges before the court. But since the matter is before the court, it shall be determined,” said Zaura.



“We see this as one of the political power plays, but we are hopeful that Alhaji Zaura will emerge victorious from the court,” one of his associates who does not want to be named said.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to January 29 and 30, 2019 for further hearing.





Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.