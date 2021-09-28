I’m not gunning for NBBF President position – Ejike Ugboaja

The former Nigerian basketball and NBA star, Ejike Ugboaja, has clarified that he is not contesting to become the next Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) President as it was widely speculated.

Ejike, who was the players’ Representative under Engineer Musa Kida-led NBBF board that was dissolved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, earlier this year in a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday said he was surprised people were linking him to the NBBF’s presidency.

According to Ejike, “I never thought of contesting for the NBBF president at the upcoming election. What I’m doing now is to focus on developing young Nigerian basketball players, so when the time comes to contest the NBBF election I will do so.”

The outgoing NBBF caretaker president, Ahmadu Musa Kida, was accused by some of his dissolved board members of running the affairs of the federation alone and with his cronies who were not part of the board, a situation they claimed worked against their board.

Blueprint reports that a lot of issues surrounding financial misappropriation was reported against Mr Kida, including the alleged money released by the federal government for the federation to settle D’Tigress four years debts which were speculated that was not remitted to them appropriately.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that Musa Kida first tenure was shrouded in secrecy, a situation board members like Ejike Ugboaja and others were almost throwing in the towel if not for intervention by stakeholders and for the love of the game.