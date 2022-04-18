I’m not leaving APC – Al-Makura 

Senator representing Nasarawa south senatorial district, Umaru Al-Makura, on Monday, said he is still in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has never contemplated leaving the party for any reason.

He called on the general public to disregard the mischievous report.

The former Nasarawa state governor said he was even recontesting the current seat he is occupying under APC platform.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Mr.Danjuma Joseph and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

According to the statement, “The attention of His Excellency, distinguish Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (Sarduanan Gwandara), has been drawn to yet another fake news on a social media platform called ‘Nasarawa Info-Pedia’, with the caption “Breaking News:Distinguish Sen Tanko Al-Makura, is set to dump APC for NNPP Allah Sarki.”

He said the news was fake from the pit of hell, and it was merely the figment imagination of rumour mongers who peddle wrong information around.

“Senator Al-Makura, was a founding member of CPC that later became APC, where he became governor and now Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Infact he is re-contesting the current seat he is occupying under APC,” the statement said.