I’m not planning to rig elections – Umahi



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday said he had no plan to rig elections come 2023.

He disclosed this while reacting to the statement credited to the national publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Debo Ologunagba.



Ologunagba in a statement accused Umahi of “terrorising innocent Nigerians, especially, the PDP members in a desperate bid to create fear, panic and siege mentality on citizens of Ebonyi state as a prelude to rigging the 2023 general elections”, among other things .

But a statement signed by the media aide to Governor Umahi, Francis Nwaze, said the governor did not have intentions of rigging elections.

Francis in the statement portrayed Umahi’s administration as the most tolerant in Nigeria.

He said, “Governor David Umahi has been acclaimed the most tolerant administrator in Nigeria and so could not be said to be anthemic to the opposition. His Excellency acknowledges the fact that he is governor of all irrespective of political parties, hence, giving all in the state the level playing field to operate.

“The governor has no plans of rigging the 2023 General elections as alleged by the PDP. He has variously insisted that the decision of who replaces him in 2023 would be made by the people themselves and not the other way round.



.

“The Ebubeagu Security outfit is not a militia group as alleged by the PDP but a Citizen-based neighborhood Security established by the Law of the House of Assembly which has attracted widespread encomiums for their roles in assisting the Police and other conventional Security Agencies in stamping out insecurity in the State.

“That the Ebubeagu Security outfit was not set up to witch-hunt the opposition but to provide alternative security to the lives and property of all citizens irrespective of political party affiliations.



“That those who fear or feel unease about the Ebubeagu Security outfit are probably those who meddle in criminalities who wouldn’t want their criminal escapades to be unearthed by the effervescent Security outfit.

“That the arrest of the embattled Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Nwoba Chika Nwoba was not orchestrated by Governor Umahi as alleged by the opposition Party, rather, he was caught up for allegedly defaulting a valid law of the land

“That the Ebonyi state government as it stands has no immunity to comment further on the detained Nwoba Chika Nwoba as his case is already subsisting in a Court of competent jurisdiction.

“That Honourable Linus Okorie was declared wanted by the Security Council of the state based on a security report about his alleged nefarious activities which run foul of valid laws

“That the PDP should learn to channel their agitations properly through the Court process instead of castigating the man who has since moved on from the protection of the depleted Umbrella in the State to a very progressive pedestal of unending peace and oneness under the APC.”