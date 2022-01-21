I’m only running for APC chairman, not president – Modu Sheriff

A former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he “is not interested in the presidency,” but the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this during an interactive session with newsmen Friday in Abuja.

“There are so many insinuations going around; Ali Modu Sheriff is not looking for chairman, he is looking to be presidential candidate. Please, I want to put it on record today that I am not looking for president. I am looking for a national chairman so that I can lead the party to victory.

“I want to lead a campaign like what we did in 2014 to make sure that our father and leader (Buhari) hands over power to another APC man as a president. If I want to be president, I am not afraid of anybody but I don’t want to be president, but national chairman,” he said.

When told that the party might have zoned the national chairmanship to the North- central, he said the party was yet to come up with any zoning arrangement.

He said he was not the only aspirant from the North-east, adding that, “As of today, even from the North-eastern states of Nigeria, there are many people aspiring to be chairman; it is not only Ali Sheriff.”

Referring to a media report of him having been edged out of the race, Sheriff said those pushing such a notion were only afraid of him.

“It clearly shows you that those that are writing this are afraid of the man called Ali Sheriff. They are afraid, Ali Sheriff is the target, they don’t probably want to go to the convention with Ali Sheriff; they are afraid; period!”

APC convention Feb date a settled case – Gololo