I’m presidential aspirant to beat – Tambuwal

Sokoto state Governor and presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said that he is more qualified to be president than other aspirants ‘ because he is the only one who has work experience in the executive, legislature and judiciary’.

Tambuwal made the claim on Friday night in Bauchi when he visited the state chapter of the PDP to solicit for the support of delegates ahead of the October presidential primaries.

He promised to channel his wealth of knowledge as a lawyer, ex-lawmaker and executive governor to bring positive changes in the country if elected.

The presidential hopeful alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is bereft of modern ideas on how to provide good governance and pledged to revamp the mining sector by excavating unharnessed mineral resources in parts of the nation as a way of diversifying the economy.

“I have been a legislator for 12 years, governor for four years and I am a lawyer by profession.

So, you can see that I am the only one who has work experience in the three arms of government.

And that will help me deliver good governance,” he said.

The Sokoto state governor also used the forum to appeal to President Buhari to hasten the establishment of the North-East Development Commission which was passed into law by the National Assembly almost a year ago in order to rehabilitate the region destroyed by insurgents.

