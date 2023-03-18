I’m qualified to contest Senate Presidency – Sani Musa

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has declared interest to contest for the office of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, insisting that he is qualified for the position.

Senator Musa stated this on Saturday while speaking with Journalists after casting his vote at Paiko Niger state.

He dismissed the report in some quarters insinuating that the leadership positions of the National Assembly have been zoned and that North Central zone is not favoured for the Senate President.

According to him, “The report claiming that the positions of the National Assembly leadership have been zoned is false and fabricated. You you recall that we the Senators- elect recently met with the President- elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was ably represented. Issues of leadership positions of the National Assembly were not discussed “.

However when asked if he is interested in the race for the position of the Senate President, he said, “Yes, I am qualified to contest for the position.”

Speaking on the governorship and state houses of assembly elections, Senator Musa expressed concern over low voters turnout , adding that the turnout of voters during the February 25th Presidential elections was more impressive

He said the low turnout will however not affect the outcome of the election which will be in favour of the All Progressives Congress APC.

He said: “I can assure you that despite the low turnout of voters, the APC will secure clear victory in this election.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

