I’m ready, equipped to save Nigeria from drift – Anyim





Former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that he was ready and equipped to lead Nigeria out of economic squalor if given the opportunity to be Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Anyim who said this Thursday at the PDP South East briefing and consultative session in Enugu, said based on his vast experience as the former senate president and Secretary to the Federation (SGF), he is now battle ready to save the tottering nation from drift.

“I am only offering myself to serve in the capacity of president of Nigeria. I am ready and equipped to deliver Nigeria, our country from drift,” he said.

Anyim said he has consulted widely, even with the governors, and that the response has shown him that he was on the right track.

According to him, he is poised to run that even if PDP refused to zone the presidential ticket to the South East, he would still run because the people of the South East have been desirous to have president of Igbo extraction to ensure that equity is maintained in Nigeria.

“Ndigbo have consistently called for the presidency to be zoned to the South East for equity and fairness. If it is not zoned to the South East, I’ll still run. I urge the political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East. I call on other aspirants to come out. I encourage you to give any of our brothers the support you have given to me today,” he urged.

The former senate president said that he had been a loyal party man that never left PDP to any other party even when PDP was enmeshed in crisis, pointing out that Nigerians are looking up to PDP to rescue the nation.

“Nigeria is looking up to PDP to redeem our country and revive the economy and to create jobs for the youths. Nigeria expects PDP to return to power to turn the nation to greatness again,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, a BOT member, Iyom Josephine Aneni said that if Nigeria must survive, it must practice equity by allowing power to shift to the South East.

“If this country wants to survive, it must practice equity. Power must shift to the South East. I am not mincing words, it should go to the South East. The life wire of Nigeria is the Igbo man. Without the Igbo man, there will be no Nigeria. We are making a just demand for equity,” she said.

In his goodwill message, Senator Obinna Ogba from Ebonyi state said that power must shift to the South East if Nigeria must know peace.

“It is either they agree or we say no. We have all it takes to lead the country. All those that have been leading the country are not better than the Igbos. We are happy with Anyim, we are not disappointed in him,” Ogba said.

