I’m ready to support Gov Sule to fast track development – Maidoya

The governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the recently concluded election in Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Yakubu Maidoya, has reaffirmed his commitment towards building a united and peaceful Nasarawa state.

Maidoya gave the assurance while speaking in a popular Hausa program titled ‘KaKa Sara Kaka’ of Vision FM Abuja.

He said losing the election will not deter him from contributing his quota towards the socio-economic development of Nasarawa state as a successful business man.

The Nasarawa state NNPP gubernatorial candidate, who made his first public statement after the March 18 governorship election, said the election was a huge success for him and his party as a new kid in the block.

“I’m proud to say that this election is a success for me, having contested for the first time and to God be the glory, we have made history, most importantly, the people of Nasarawa state now know what Maidoya can do and stand for,” he said.

He alleged that religion and ethnic inclination was introduced into the state politics and called on religious leaders to be guided in order to safeguard the general interest of the people for a peaceful and united Nasarawa state.

