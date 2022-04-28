I’m set for House of Representatives, Adamawa aspirant assures

A youth from Gombi local government area of Adamawa state, Nuru Abubakar, has said he is battle-ready to replace the incumbent member in the House of qqq for Gombi/Hong federal constituency, Honourable Yusuf Buba Yakubu (Captain).

Yakubu said this shortly after he purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

He expressed confidence that all the APC delegates are with him, adding that the masses of the constituency will vote for him in the 2023 election.

Yakubu, who holds the titles of Dan Adalan Adamawa and Turakin Gombi, said it’s high time a youth with the passion for fresh ideas served the people.

The international busines mogul is deft with the courage of winning the election, despite the challenges posed by a swathe of old and experienced aspirants jostling for the same position.

He revealed that his campaign team has gone far and felt the people’s pulse that it is his time to represent them.

“I’m having the conviction that my time has come, and it’s about the future of our people. I can see the greener pastures of 2023 are for me and the people of Gombi/Hong.

‘Our people are tired with the old hands, the need me to do the job better for them,” Àbubakar said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

