I’m still a member of APC  – Shina Peller 





A member of the House of Representatives from Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo state, Honourable Shina Peller on Sunday said he has not defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to another political party.

Hon Peller in a statement by his press secretary, Kola Popoola, described the rumour of his purported defection by some online media platforms as ‘fake and unfounded’.

The lawmaker pointed out that until he personally announced “his exit from the APC via his verified social media platforms, any report of defection remains mere speculations, and should be regarded as one by all.”

“My attention has been drawn to an unfounded report going viral that I have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Also, while some speculate that I am now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, some conclude I am now in Accord Party. This is nothing but a rumor, and should be regarded as one by all as I still remain a member of the APC until I announce otherwise via my verified social media handles”, he said.

Hon Peller added, “that I honoured Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan’s invitation to his house doesn’t mean I have defected to NNPP. Alhaji Olopoeyan is a family friend, and the fact that we belong to different political parties doesn’t mean I should start playing politics of bitterness with him. I am not that kind of a person and won’t turn to one for political reason.

“One of the chieftains of our party in Oyo state, had also alleged that I am being secretly positioned by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be a running mate to the governor of Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde in the 2023 Oyo state gubernatorial race.

“This is also not true, and the recent announcement of Barrister Bayo Lawal as a running mate to Governor Makinde has further rendered the allegation baseless”.

