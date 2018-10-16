I’m still in APC – Akanle, ex DSS boss

Kogi West Senatorial aspirant, Dr. Williams Toyin Akanle yesterday denied dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join another party.

Akanle, a former director of Department of State Services (DSS) said he is still a member of APC and does not have any intention to abandon the party even as the 2019 general election approaches.

A statement personally signed by Akanle attributed the rumour to his political detractors who he said were threatened by his “rising political profile.” According to the APC stalwart, orchestrators of the propaganda have at various times, through the use of social media and other platforms declared that he had decamped, first to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), then to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and lately to the Accord Party.

He stated that after contributing immensely to the growth and development of the party, he would not abandon it at this stage of its evolution.

The APC chieftain stated that he had issues with the party arising from the alleged sham of a purported party primary of 3rd October, 2018 in which he contested for the Kogi West senatorial seat, he emphasized that he preferred to go through the internal crisis resolution mechanisms.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, I hereby state emphatically that I still remain a member of the APC.

Let me also state categorically that I do not plan to abandon the party, after contributing immensely to its growth and development.

“Not at this critical stage of the party’s political evolution and preparation for the 2019 general elections.

Notwithstanding the fact that I have issues with the party arising from the sham of a purported party primary of 3rd October, 2018 in which I contested for the Kogi West senatorial seat.

“As a loyal party member, I have complied with the party’s internal mechanism for seeking redress by forwarding a petition to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National Appeal Committee headed by Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

“My purported defection from the APC is nothing but the mere wishful thinking of my political detractors who will not stop at anything to achieve their inglorious political goals.

“I therefore call on all my ever loyal supporters and well meaning members of our great party at all levels, to ignore such misinformation and whatever it is intended to achieve.

There is no iota of truth in all this and should therefore be disregarded.”

