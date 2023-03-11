I’m still in the race – NRM Nasarawa governorship candidate

The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Nasarawa state, Abubakar Musa-Sambo, has said he was still in the race to bring development to the state, if elected.

He stated this in Lafia during a press conference on Friday.

Sambo said the news which went viral on social media platforms that he had stepped down for the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Dr. David Umbugadu, was a fake one.

“I am happy to address you this morning over an important issue concerning my aspiration to the position of governor in Nasarawa state. The purported news that I had stepped down from the race is misleading.

“I would like to state categorically and for the record that this is not true. Let me further clarify that I, Alhaji Abubakar Musa Sambo, remain not only the authentic, but also the acceptable candidate of NRM in Nasarawa state.

“The news is not only a fake one, but also unfounded and malicious which is being spread by politicians who are desperate to achieve their political goals through whatever means possible,” he said.

He, however, thanked his teeming supporters, officials of the party from the ward to the national level for their immense support to him.

