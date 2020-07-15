I’m still with Wamakko – Gidan Kanawa



The Sokoto-based renowned scholar who was last week rumoured to have dumped Senator Aliyu Wamakko for Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Malam Bashir Gidan Kanawa, has finally opened up, claiming he never intended leaving his long time friend and never will in the future.

He said his friendship with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko dates back to the 1980s when Wamakko was director-general at the ministry of commerce and industry and “since then I have always considered him as my blood brother and so can never leave him.”

He said he was shocked to hear that he was betraying his long time friend who has stood by him through thick and thin.

Mallam Bashir Gidan Kanawa boldly sounded a note of warning to those circulating the fake news that he was lobbying for the position of Sarkin Malaman Sokoto which made him to dump Wamakko for Tambuwal, adding that power belongs to Allah and the Prophet had emphatically said whoever was desperate for power should be denied and for that reason “why should I be desperate”, he queried.

The Islamic scholar, however, said with regard to his relationship with other personalities in Sokoto and beyond, his religion encourages him to live peacefully with everyone, irrespective of tribe or religion, and therefore stated that, “there is nothing wrong for human beings to relate with one another for the sake of peace and harmony”.

He called on those bent in destroying the good relationship between him and Wamakko to refrain from the image battering and allow peace to reign, assuring that he has forgiven his detractors and prayed that Allah should forgive them. Gidan Kanawa thanked all those who intervened in the matter for their timely intervention, adding that he was so excited by the calibre of personalities that either called on him or phoned him, advising him to refute the allegations on his purported dumping his confidante, Wamakko for Tambuwal.

“How can I do that when there is already a blood tie between my son and his daughter, no, not at all”, he affirmed.An online tabloid, Voice of the Voiceless last week carried a banner headline, Wamakko loses grip of Sokoto politics as close associate dumps him for Tambuwal.”

