I’m tired of Nigeria, 14-year-old boy reveals why he sneaked into aircraft 

A 14- year- old boy who was discovered inside a parked aircraft belonging to United Nigerian Airline at the Murtala Muhammad Airport Terminal Two, MMA2 on Sunday morning has confessed that he was frustrated with the current situation in the country, hence his attempt to escape from the country.

The Kwara state born lad, who identified himself as Rasheed Mufutau, told investigators that he gained entrance into the airport through an opening at the ‘Ile Zik’ area of the Lagos airport perimeter fence along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway and found his way to the terminal.

Confirming the development Monday, Oluwatosin Onalaja, head of Media at Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the MMA2 terminal, said Rasheed is now safe in the custody of the airport authority where he is being held for further investigation.

Onalaja added that the Badagry based orphan said, “his intention was to travel, as he was tired of the country. He passed through General Aviation Terminal, Air Force hanger and walked down to MMA2 where he hid himself at the Apron.

“He saw staff on duty at GAT and Air Force hanger but dodged them and passed through the bush. He became unconscious as a result of the drugs he took and a lack of ventilation.

“At around 6:10a.m on Sunday 4th September, 2022, United Nigeria (the Airline) informed Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd (BASL) of a 14-year-old stowaway boy found unconscious inside one of their air craft.”

