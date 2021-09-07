IMAKUN-OMI community commends FG, pledges support to contractors

Residents of Imakun-Omi town in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun state have commended the federal government for the intervention project sited in their community.

The Paramount Ruler of Imakun-Omi, Alaiye Oba Kazeem Adeshina Salami, the Osobia of Imakun-Omi on behalf of his community, commended the federal government and the project facilitator, the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial Constituency, Senator Olalekan Mustapha for bringing development to their community and pledged maximum support for contractors.

He also promised a violence-free environment to ensure speedy completion of the project within the scheduled period.

Oba Kazeem Adesina Salami made the pledge during a pre-project handover and sensitization/awareness creation ceremony at Imakun-Omi community, Ogun Waterside LGA of Ogun State. The event was a platform created by EFO to bring together Stakeholders in the project at Imakun-Omi community.

These stakeholders include Senator Olalekan Mustapha (facilitator of the project), Officials of Ecological Fund Office, Contractor, Consultant and the host community at Imakun-Omi, Ogun Waterside LGA of Ogun State.

Speaking at the meeting, the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial constituency, while commending Ecological Fund Office for bringing succor to the host community, assured the Contractor of the Community’s suport as they have been anxiously waiting and expecting the project.

He further thanked Engr. Udochi Nwachukwu of EFO for drawing a great design for the intervention project.

Earlier in her address, the Permanent Secretary of Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Dr. Habiba Lawal, represented by Engr. Udochi Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Soil Erosion and Flood Control (SEFC) Department called for peace and cooperation with the Contractor to ensure quality job and timely delivery of the project as Contractors were carefully selected in a competitive and transparent process.

Dr. Lawal stated that the meeting was aimed at building bridges of understanding between EFO, Contractors and Host community with a view to resolving issues that may hinder the progress of work.

She advised them on the need to shun rancor, violence, conspiracy and extortion against contractors and by extension the Federal Government. She therefore urged His Royal Majesty, the Osobias in council, Village Heads and religious leaders to prevail on their people to support and cooperate with the Government to serve them better.

The project which consists of 6km road improvement work, will also have drainage control by introduction of culvert, is expected to be completed within twelve (12) months.

The Guests was extensively entertained and thrilled by local Musical group, the Elesha group of Imakun-Omi lead by Soji Yusuf.

The event was well attended by Community Leaders, women group and youths who pledged their support for the contractor.