IMAP Rector Kotso bags best rector award

The Rector of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, in Nasarawa state, Dr.Justina Anjiode Kotso, has been awarded the best Rector in human and capital resources by Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

Presenting the award on Tuesday in Lafia, the area manager of ITF in the state Engr. Garba Hassan, described the Kotso as a person with a passion for development.

He said after a selection of 16 tertiary institutions in the state, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP)emerges the best in the area of human resource and capacity building.

He said, “After subjection with a statistical analysis of the activities of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, the Polytechnic emerged as the best Polyrhythmic in Nasarawa state.

“I presented to Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic the recognition and appreciation of your organization as the best in human resource development for the year 2020, within Nasarawa state institutions”.

He said the various initiatives of the IMAP Lafia is highly commendable and capable of positively transforming the state and the country at large.

He therefore, he encouraged her to do more so that she can emerge the best in the country.

Receiving the award, Kotso, who could not hide her joy, appreciated them for the recognition, saying it was a great day for her and the Polytechnic community to receive such an award.

“I am so much happy and appreciative, we thanked you for recognising the little we have done,” she said.

She noted that she did not know that people were watching and taking note of the trends in the polytechnic under her watch.

She said that the polytechnic has been on the same page with ITF in terms of human resource development and capacity building.

She expressed her readiness to partner with the ITF and other partners to develop the institution to greater heights.

“One of our cardinal point is human development because I believed if you want to achieve something then you have to develop human being. And if you have a satisfied and happy personnel you can assure of good productivity they will give the best,” she said.