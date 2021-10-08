Imbibe objectivity, fairness in reportage, Ganduje tasks media practitioners

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has called on media practitioners to imbibe the spirit of fairness, impartiality and objectivity in their reportage.

He said some unpatriotic elements were using broadcast media as launch-pads for hate speech.

Speaking at the opening of the 75th General Assembly and the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria(BON) held at the Coronation Hall, Kano Government House, Thursday, Ganduje said the nascent democratic system in the country could only be safeguarded, when unguarded utterances and all forms of hate speech are checked by owners of the broadcast media platforms.

He stated that hate speech by those who see it as a platform for cheap blackmail and inflammatory remarks had inflicted an incalculable damage on the nation at a time when there is need to effect a positive paradigm shift in all spheres of human endeavour for the quest of development and progress to hold sway.

He added that it is an abiding obligation on the shoulders of stakeholders in the broadcast media to rise to the challenge.

Ganduje stated further that it is high time for all patriotic citizens in the country to join the fray of maintaining the unity, cohesion and oneness of the country, to serve as a pointer to those who employed mischief in precipitating chaos and disharmony in the country.

Speaking earlier, the out-going national president of the BON,Hajiya Saa Ibrahim, said her outgoing administration has

gotten approval from APCON to induct some unregistered members of staff through Modified Executive Professional Examination Programme.

She said, “The future beckons on all of us to sustain, expand and improve on the giant strides we have effected over the years and to continue to deepen, nourish friendship, professionalism, harmony, comradeship and partnership in our revered organisation.”