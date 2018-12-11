Imbibe spirit of tolerance, Bello urges Nigerian youth

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on the Nigerian youths to imbibe the spirit of tolerance; disciplines, hard work as well as the fear of God to enable them reach the zenith of their

respective careers.

Governor Bello who stated this in Abuja at the presentation of the Personal Memoir of former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Dr. Tom Adaba said the story of Adaba

affirmed that life was never a smooth sail, adding that with the fear of God, perseverance , hard work and dedication to ones chosen profession, the possibility to elbow one’s way to a fulfilling life

becomes certain.

The governor was represented by the Director-General, Kogi state Bureau of Information Services, Mr. Abdulkarim Abdulmalik. He described Adaba as a celebrated media personality whose name still

reverberates beyond the country because of his good standing in the

media sphere.

Earlier, chairman of the occasion, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari said the book is a study in human patience and endurance.

“The book titled, ‘But for God’ resonates in virtually all of its seventeen chapters of varying lengths and diversity. Coming from one whose life story is so impactful on divine intervention, giving the

work of its title is indeed true to type,” he stated.

Prof. Gambari noted that nothing in the book gives any evidence that Dr. Adaba wears any accolade with any condescending pride, stressing that his education is taken in stride with his accounts in many chapters of the book.

The reviewer, Professor Nuhu Yaqub noted that Adaba was a good example of humble background laced with consummate consciousness of God as captured by the title “…But for God…”

Former National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), John Cardinal Onaiyekan in his remarks, extolled Adaba’s amiable personality rooted in the fear of God and passion for hard

work.

