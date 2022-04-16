Imbibe the lessons of Easter, Omo-Agege charges Christians

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Christians to imbibe the lessons of Easter by appreciating the central theme of sacrifice, death on the cross and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his message to commemorate this year’s Easter celebrations, Senator Omo-Agege said the lessons illustrated by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should be a model for human existence.

He therefore urged Christians to rededicate themselves to the values of love, peace, sacrifice and tolerance.

“Easter celebrates Christians’ belief in the divine power of Jesus and the hope that loss leads to something new.

“Jesus’ death was a sacrifice for the sins of others, but his resurrection represents something even more powerful: the potential for rebirth, salvation, restoration, rejuvenation and renewal of faith.

“The important message of Easter is love for humanity and this Christ-like virtue must be converted into a citizen’s will towards national integration and harmony between the various religious and ethnic sections of the country,” he said.

The lawmaker who recently declared his intention to contest the governorship election in Delta state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), thanked Deltans for their massive show of love and support by gracing the event in their large numbers.

He stressed that his plan to build a new Delta state was hinged on “Employment & Empowerment, Development, Good Governance and Enduring Security (EDGE)”.

He explained: “Like I noted in my declaration, Delta Central is my comfort zone, if l want to run re-election over and over again, l am confident that my people will return me, but l have decided to step out of my comfort zone and bring the same benefits to the whole of Delta state.

“I want an opportunity to also bring the same dividends of democracy to Delta South and Delta North because what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. We can’t continue to allow Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and PDP to continue to marginalised us.”