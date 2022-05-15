IMF calls for development of new platform for CBDCs

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has called for the development of a new public infrastructure to connect various payment systems, including digital currencies.

Georgieva said this in a report on the IMF’s website, themed “Confronting Fragmentation: How to Modernise the International Payment System”.

She added that countries need to work together to build new ‘roads, railways, bridges, and tunnels’ — using public digital platforms to connect payment systems.

According to her, the new payment system would help counter the fragmentation of the international monetary system.

“It would be a new way of connecting people, markets, and economies in the digital world,” she said.

She said this would make international payments more efficient, safer, and more inclusive.

“Crucially, it would reduce the risk of fragmentation. That is a tall order, but not an insurmountable one. Scaling this mountain is well worth it.

“And for that, our Swiss friends again can be our guides — with their history of cooperation and, quite literally, their mountaineering expertise.”

