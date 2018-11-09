Immortalise  Anenih with National Construction Institute,   Senate tells FG 

Senate yesterday urged the federal government to name the National
Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi, Edo state
after former chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s
Democratic Party (PDP), late Chief Tony Anenih.
The upper legislative chamber also charged the government to accord
him all the official burial rites due such national figure who served
the country with honour and diligence during his lifetime.
It also resolved, following a motion, titled: “Demise of Chief Dr.
Tony Okhakon Anenih CFR: The Iyasele (The Prime Minister) of Esan
People” by Senator Clifford A. Ordia, PDP-Edo Central and co-sponsored
by Senator Matthew A. Urhoghide, PDP-Edo South and Senator Francis
Alimikhena, PDP-Edo North, to pay a condolence visit to his family in
Abuja and Uromi, as well as the people and government of Edo state.
Presenting the motion, Senator Ordia informed the senate that Anenih,
according to his family, died on October 28 at the age of 85years.
He likened the life and times of the late politician to the words of
the legendary Martin Luther king, when he said: “An individual has not
begun to live until he can rise above the narrow horizon of his
particular individualist concerns to the broader concern of all
humanity”.
The lawmaker explained that:”Anenih was not only a loving husband and
consummate father of all; he was a bridge builder, a detribalized
Nigerian with uncommon courage, vision and capacity to deliver on
promises.
“He was kind, truthful and above all very generous. He is never tired
of giving either in cash or kind”, Ordia added.
He further informed: “In the course of his service to this nation as a
politician and one time Honourable Minister of Works. Chief Tony
Anenih have to his credit so many physical policies, plan and
implemented projects which will endure beyond this generation.
“As a minister, he accorded priority to road construction and
maintenance of vital roads, to enhance economic growth and social
interaction.”
Senator Ordia also disclosed that Anenih initiated the policy for the
establishment of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in addition
to the Eastern bypass in Kaduna; rehabilitation of Minna Western
bye-pass; rehabilitation of Awka-Agulu Ekwulobia-Uga to Imo state
boarder; rehabilitation of Abakaliki- Afikpo road, Ikob Abasi-Edet
road; Auchi-ekpoma Agenibode road, Idah- Ayangba road;
Denkina-Shintaku road; Penyam-Shedan Road and host of others.
He added that the deceased also initiated the construction of 48km
Lagos–Benin Bye pass; construction of Ekpoma–Ilushi road; construction
of Federal Secretariat, Benin City; and establishment of National
Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi etc.
Others who contributed to the motion like the deputy Senate President,
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Biodun Olujimi, Matthew Urhoghide,
Binta Masi-Garba, and Danjuma Goje eulogised the sterling qualities of
the late Anenih as a true politician and detribalised Nigerian.
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in his remarks described the
deceased as a great man who served the country diligently and
therefore deserves to be recognized and honoured.
Be the first to comment