Immortalise  Anenih with National Construction Institute,   Senate tells FG 

Senate yesterday urged the federal government to name the National

Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi, Edo state

after former chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s

Democratic Party (PDP), late Chief Tony Anenih.

The upper legislative chamber also charged the government to accord

him all the official burial rites due such national figure who served

the country with honour and diligence during his lifetime.

It also resolved, following a motion, titled: “Demise of Chief Dr.

Tony Okhakon Anenih CFR: The Iyasele (The Prime Minister) of Esan

People” by Senator Clifford A. Ordia, PDP-Edo Central and co-sponsored

by Senator Matthew A. Urhoghide, PDP-Edo South and Senator Francis

Alimikhena, PDP-Edo North, to pay a condolence visit to his family in

Abuja and Uromi, as well as the people and government of Edo state.

Presenting the motion, Senator Ordia informed the senate that Anenih,

according to his family, died on October 28 at the age of 85years.

He likened the life and times of the late politician to the words of

the legendary Martin Luther king, when he said: “An individual has not

begun to live until he can rise above the narrow horizon of his

particular individualist concerns to the broader concern of all

humanity”.

The lawmaker explained that:”Anenih was not only a loving husband and

consummate father of all; he was a bridge builder, a detribalized

Nigerian with uncommon courage, vision and capacity to deliver on

promises.

“He was kind, truthful and above all very generous. He is never tired

of giving either in cash or kind”, Ordia added.

He further informed: “In the course of his service to this nation as a

politician and one time Honourable Minister of Works. Chief Tony

Anenih have to his credit so many physical policies, plan and

implemented projects which will endure beyond this generation.

“As a minister, he accorded priority to road construction and

maintenance of vital roads, to enhance economic growth and social

interaction.”

Senator Ordia also disclosed that Anenih initiated the policy for the

establishment of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in addition

to the Eastern bypass in Kaduna; rehabilitation of Minna Western

bye-pass; rehabilitation of Awka-Agulu Ekwulobia-Uga to Imo state

boarder; rehabilitation of Abakaliki- Afikpo road, Ikob Abasi-Edet

road; Auchi-ekpoma Agenibode road, Idah- Ayangba road;

Denkina-Shintaku road; Penyam-Shedan Road and host of others.

He added that the deceased also initiated the construction of 48km

Lagos–Benin Bye pass; construction of Ekpoma–Ilushi road; construction

of Federal Secretariat, Benin City; and establishment of National

Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi etc.

Others who contributed to the motion like the deputy Senate President,

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Biodun Olujimi, Matthew Urhoghide,

Binta Masi-Garba, and Danjuma Goje eulogised the sterling qualities of

the late Anenih as a true politician and detribalised Nigerian.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in his remarks described the

deceased as a great man who served the country diligently and

therefore deserves to be recognized and honoured.

