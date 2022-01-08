Imo: 14-year-old boy escapes from ritualists

A 14-year-old boy (names withheld), Friday, evaded a ritualist who hit him with a machete and wanted to push him into an already dug grave in his room at Ubomiri in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state.

Blueprint gathered that the boy was lured by his assailant of between 30 and 40 years of age from the neighbouring Anambra state.

The assailant who is a friend of the boy’s father, lives in the same neighborhood and also sends the boy on errands from time to time, the victim narrated.



According to him, It was while the ritualist was about to severe the head from the body after hitting him with a machete that he raised alarm, and got the attention of people around.

Later, some people numberiing more than 10 gathered at the scene where the assailant was caught with his matchete and other materials.

While the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment, the ritualist was made to lead the people round the compound where they saw the already dug grave and later asked him some questions before handing him over to the police for further investigation.

However, when the Imo Police spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, was asked to confirm the incident, he said he would wait for a briefing from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) before confirming the incident.