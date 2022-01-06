Imo: Again, hoodlums bomb another Police station



Part of Ideato South Area Police station at Dikenafai was Thursday set ablaze by yet to be identified gunmen who came in large numbers.

Blueprint learnt that the Administrative Office, that of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), and the reception were touched during the attack which also witnessed the release of some of the detainees.

Unfortunately for the escaping detainees, about three of them were caught by the local government vigilante who took them back to custody.

Commenting, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee(IMC) of the LGA, Pastor Bede Ikeaka, said he was shocked at the incident.

When asked to speak on the matter, the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, said he had not been briefed.