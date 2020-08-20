Imo agog as Ukaigwe goes home



Anambra Football Association (ANSFA), Authentic Nigerian Supporters Club Lagos, coaches and others, Thursday, joined others to mourn the departed veteran journalist, Ms Henrietta Ogoma Ukaigwe.

Ukaigwe, board member of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), born on November 8, 1967 but died on July 14, 2020, was lowered to mother earth at her father’s compound at Abba, Nwangele LGA of Imo state in compliance to coronavirus protocol.



Speaking at the occasion, Mr Philip Udala, a member of the ANSFA caretaker committee, who led his people to the funeral said they were at the event in solidarity due to the described accomplishments in life.

Udala, while praying for the reposed of the deceased, Udala urged people to live life worth remembering for.



Also speaking, the Vice President, South East, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ms Chigozie Chukwulota, maintained that the Ukaigwe passionately impacted lives both as staff of Vanguard Newspapers, MINAJ Broadcasting Service, Super Screen television and a couple of other media houses, urging emulation with a view to developing the sports more.