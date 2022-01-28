Imo: Angry mob sets robbers ablaze

Two motorcycle robbers, Thursday, met their untimely death, when an angry mob decided to set them ablaze due to the incessant robbery incidents that occur within and around Orlu area in Imo state.

Blueprint gathered that the incident which occurred at Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre local government area, precisely at Nkume road junction by Mbagbano-Umuaka road involved four armed robbers but two were eventually caught, while the others escaped with injuries as vigilante operatives in the area pounced on them.

When contacted, the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, said he was yet to be briefed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area.