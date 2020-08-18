Imo APC bye-elections: Faction warns aspirants on due process

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state loyal to former Governor Rochas Okorocha has warned members warming up to contest in any election in the state to note that the only party ward officials are those elected during July 2018 party congress.

The APC faction said the congress was conducted under the leadership of Dan Nwafor whom they claimed is also the authentic state chairman of the party.

A release issued by the publicity secretary of the party in Imo stated, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, said following a harmonised time table on the conduct of the elections as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), anybody that would take part in the primaries of the party must have paid for his subscriptions, his levies and dues in line with the party’s constitution.

Jones stated that the release was necessary to enable the party cover all legal grounds and avoid unnecessary litigations against the party after the elections.

Meanwhile, the party has advised aspirants to continue their consultations in the wards, so as to sell the party to the grassroots and get it prepared for the coming elections.