Imo APC congratulates Izunaso, Mbata, Ndubueze, others

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo state chapter, led by Dr MacDonald Ebere, has congratulated the party’s senatorial candidates, Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Dr Alex Mbata (Imo East) and Patrick Ndubueze (Imo North) and other House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the party who emerged from the just concluded primaries in the state.

The chairman who commended the party electoral officials, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) team, the security agencies and the press for the successful conduct of the exercise adjudged by party faithful as most peaceful, free, fair and credible, also thanked members of the party, particularly all the aspirants for their show of sportsmanship and responsibility during and after the exercise, which has placed the party on a strong foundation to prosecute the forthcoming general elections as a united family.

The chairman advised the candidates to continue to engage and reach out to all relevant stakeholders of the party, including those who contested the primaries with them, in order to enhance cohesion, unity and stability within the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

