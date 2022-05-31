Imo APC dismisses Akeredolu’s claim on consensus arrangement

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo state chapter, has dismissed a false allegation making the rounds on social media and credited to the wife of Ondo state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state had arranged for a consensus arrangement in the Owerri Senatorial primary election of the party which took place Saturday.

In a press statement issued by the publicity secretary, Comrade Cajetan Duke, the party regretted that such an “outlandish and ridiculous allegation” could come from Mrs Akeredolu, wife of Ondo state governor and an aspirant for the Imo East (Owerri Zone) Senatorial position.

Duke added: “While we understand and appreciate the huge pressure associated with political contests, particularly in a star-studded area like Owerri zone, we wish to call on Mrs Akeredolu to refrain forthwith from reckless use of inciting words that are capable of setting the foundation of the party on fire. It will be more profitable for her to engage with and concentrate on the delegates, instead of dragging the name of the governor into the Owerri Senatorial contest.”

Duke reiterated the governor’s commitment to providing a level playing field for peaceful, transparent, free and credible primaries in the state and assured that the party under the chairmanship of HMacdonald Ebere would not be distracted in its resolve to provide for all aspirants and stakeholders the enabling platform to actualise their aspirations.

