Imo Assembly impeaches deputy speaker, recalls suspended colleagues

The Deputy Speaker, Imo satate House of Assembly, Hon Chyna Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, representing Nwangele State Constituency, was Tuesday impeached by 18 out of 21 of his colleagues.

Hon Ekene Nnodimele of Orsu State Constituency brought the resolution of members to the attention of the Speaker Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, who read it to the hearing of all, despite moves by the stunned former deputy speaker to stop the reading of the resolution.

Although the reason for his impeachment was not made public, Blueprint scooped that it was as a result of his alleged high handedness and commanding nature as the de factor Speaker of the House, which made him stand between the governor and the state legislators.

It was also gathered that some members alleged that he was the right hand man of the governor, who reported all activities of members to the chief executive to the chagrin of all and prevented some people oriented bills from seeing the light of the day.

Meanwhile, the six suspended lawmakers of the Assembly have been recalled. Although they were not part of Tuesday’s sitting, the Speaker, Paul Emeziem advised them not to indulge in what led to their suspension three months ago.