Imo assembly interfaces with IPMAN, DPR, others over fuel scarcity 

The speaker, Imo state House of Assembly, Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Wednesday, set up an ad-hoc committee that would interface with representatives of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR), and other relevant bodies on the need to check the current fuel scarcity in the state.

This followed a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Orlu state constituency, Hon Paschal Okolie.

Hon Okolie had lamented that the fuel scarcity in the state had led to hike in prices of goods and services, especially consumer products, even though the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had assured that it was on top of the situation.

The lawmaker who said his motion was based on the need to stop the suffering of Imo people, wondered why the petrol stations would sell at different prices of between N180 and N250 unlike the ones in other states, without making it uniform, thereby ripping innocent citizens off.

He therefore urged his colleagues to rise up and save the situation.