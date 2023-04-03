Imo assembly LP candidates call for removal of REC 

The Imo assembly Labour Party candidates have called for the removal of the Imo state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Silvya Uchenna Agu, for her refusal to allow them have access to the certified true copies of the election result sheets.

The spokesman for the candidates who is also the candidate for Orlu state constituency, Comrade Precious Nwadike, said they had approached the tribunal where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was directed to allow them have access to the certified true copies of the result sheets, but the commission refused to grant it.

Nwadike said the REC compromised in the election which made the All Progressives Congress (APC) sweep all the results released by INEC, adding that results were generated from areas where there was no election.

He further said that the election was characterised by harassment and intimidation by Ebubeagu security outfit and electoral fraud by the ruling party which the REC supported.

