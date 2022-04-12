Imo Assembly pardons, recalls ex-speaker Emeziem 

Suspended Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, has been pardoned and asked to join his colleagues for legislative business.

Paul Emeziem was suspended last year for alleged un-parliamentary conduct, alongside two others.

The recall followed a report submitted to the House by the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyamaechi, who was the chairman of the ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh to look into the suspension.

In the report, Emeziem apologised to his colleagues over the role he played prior to his suspension, saying he was deceived into taking the decision which led to the purported suspension of the Deputy Speaker, Hon Chyna Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, and pledged not to do it again if given another opportunity.

Members unanimously agreed that he should rejoin them for legislative businesses when the speaker put the question to vote.