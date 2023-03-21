Imo assembly results written a week before election, Ogunewe alleges  

A frontline Labour Party governorship aspirant in Imo state, Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe, has alleged that the results of the Imo state House of Assembly election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) clearing 26 out of the 27 state constituencies in the state was written by APC election riggers under the supervision of INEC officials at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri, a week before the day the election eventually took place.

Describing the results as a sham, he said they were a far cry from what should have been as they never represented the wishes of the people of the state.

Ogunewe said apart from that, the election was not free and fair as he saw on a viral video where voters were intimidated by security agents with amoured personnel carriers and guns and axes by the APC thugs.

He called for the immediate sack of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, for compromising with the Imo state governnent and the APC.

Ogunewe pleaded with Imo people to remain calm as efforts would be made to challenge the illegal declaration.

