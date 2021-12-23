Imo assembly suspends 3, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant,

The Imo State House of Assembly has suspended three lawmakers for allegedly failing to participate in the sitting slated to give accelerated hearing to the 2022 budget presented by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The suspension took place on Thursday on the floor of the house following the announcement made by the speaker, Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

The suspended lawmakers were Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) Ngozie Obiefule (Isu) and Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre).

According to a source who explained the reason for the suspension, “When the governor presented the 2022 budget, the house promised to give it an accelerated hearing.

“These lawmakers failed to participate in the sitting and the speaker was angry with their action, therefore they were suspended.”

On the declaration of the seat of the member representing Ngor Okpala, Tochi Okere, vacant, the house said, “He has been absent for a period more than the one-third of the sitting period in a year and that automatically attracts the declaration of the seat vacant and has declared the election to take place in the next 90 days.”

However, tension has enveloped the Imo State House of Assembly, as supporters of the suspended lawmakers from their different constituencies said they would protest the suspension of their representatives.