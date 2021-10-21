Imo attack: Council boss refutes Police’s claim of non-invitation

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman of Njaba local government council, Emeka Iheanacho, has dismissed the claim by the Imo state Police command through its spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, that he did not invite the police or other security agencies for Tuesday’s Stakeholders’ meeting with traditional rulers of Njaba extraction, Nnenasaa, where some traditional rulers were gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen.

The chairman who spoke to Blueprint Wednesday on phone said; ” the men of the Operation Search and Flush of the Police Command were booked for the meeting a day before and they were physically present when it started.

“But after sometime, the team leader, one ASP Nwankwo, came and told me that they wanted to leave because their commander needed their attention in Owerri and promised to be back before the end of the meeting. When I called them two hours later, they said they were still in the meeting with their leader. It was some minutes after my last communication with the leader that the gunmen struck, giving me the impression that they had a hint about the impending attack.”

The council boss further said it surprised him when he heard that the police issued a statement on their non- invitation whereas he did.