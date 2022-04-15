Imo attack: INEC suspends CVR in Ihitte Uboma



The Continuous Voter Registration in Ihitte Uboma Local Government of Imo state has been suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According a statement on Thursday by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education committee, Barrister Festus Okoye,

The statement noted that

The statement read: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

“This is sequel to a report by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Emeka Ezeonu, to the effect that today, 14th of April 2022, Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, a staff of the Imo State office of the Commission involved in the ongoing CVR exercise, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

“The REC further reported that the state office is making efforts to locate the whereabouts of the two remaining staff involved in the registration exercise.

“Prior to this incident, the commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba local government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of the State.

“The commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. The incident has been reported to security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.

“We enjoin the President General of the various town unions in Imo state as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of the commission engaged in national assignment.

“The safety and security of staff is of paramount importance to the commission, particularly, with the devolution of the voter registration exercise beyond our state and local government area offices nation in our determination to serve Nigerians better.”