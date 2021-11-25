Imo begins probe of killing, destruction in Orlu East community

Imo state government has expressed shock and dismay over the ugly incident that took place Monday at Awommamma in Oru East local government area of the state that led to the death of a soldier and destruction of property.

The state said it has begun investigation into the ugly incident, with the view to unravelling the perpetrators.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, the government not only described the incident as regrettable and avoidable but condemned in its entirety the murder of a soldier by the so-called unknown gunmen.

“Consequently, Governor Hope Uzodinma has ordered an immediate investigation into the ugly incident with a view to unravelling the cause of the crisis and the attendant loss of life and property,” the statement further stated.

Emelumba further said “certainly, this soldier who was on a legitimate duty to ensure free flow of traffic and to protect lives and property on this fateful Monday of November 22nd, did not deserve to die such a gruesome death.

“On the other hand, Government deprecates reports of wanton destruction of property visited on the community by aggrieved soldiers. The indiscriminate burning of residential and business premises of innocent citizens was not an appropriate response since two wrongs will never make a right. Government has good reasons to believe that there is more to the sad event than meets the eyes.”

While advising both parties to exercise utmost restraint and maintain peace as investigation lasted, government appreciated the enormous sacrifice by security agencies with the attendant risks, to keep lmo safe for all law abiding citizens and charged security agencies in the state to always abide by the rules of engagement as spelt out by their services while carrying out their legitimate assignments.

Government advised communities to always cooperate with security agencies to track down and arrest criminals in their midst and seized the opportunity to extend its heartfelt condolences to the family of the dead soldier while deeply sympathising with the victims of the crisis, promising to take immediate measures to ameliorate the losses.