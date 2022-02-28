Imo bye-election: PDP kicks as INEC declares APC winner



The announcement of the results of last Saturday’s Imo House of Assembly Bye-election for Ngor Okpala State Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), declaring Blyden Amajirionwu Okani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner, has not gone down well with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof Dennis Akoh, of the Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwu (FUNAI) Ebonyi state had gone ahead to announce the results, despite the PDP leadership’s allegation shortly after the election that some persons collaborated to institute violence and commit electoral fraud.

The opposition party alleged that thugs were meant to thumb-print on the ballot papers in favour of APC, before making away with ballot papers and boxes.

PDP then, appealed to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner to cancel the results from those areas where ballot papers were thumb printed and snatched.

The party also asked INEC to declare their candidate winner of the election.

The INEC Returning Officer had declared APC’s Blyden Amajirionwu winner with 9,248 votes, beating his closest rival PDP’s Jeff Nwachukwu who polled 7,161 votes, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Christopher Nwiwu, gannered 501 votes.