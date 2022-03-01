Imo bye-election: PDP leaders hail Ikenga for support

The spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has been commended by the leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ngor Okpala, Imo state for his support during bye-election in the state.

Ikenga, who is the front-runner for the Ideato Federal Constituency seat, was further commended by the PDP leaders for his forthrightness and his inestimable support and solidarity in last Saturday’s bye-election.

The leaders were unanimous that Ikenga’s impact was felt immediately he stepped into Ngor Okpala leading to victory in critical areas and energising the strategic component of the election.

Speaking after their meeting, Hon. Jeff Nwachukwu, The PDP House of Assembly candidate for the Ngor Okpala state constituency bye-election said, “I wish to state categorically and without any iota of equivocation, that with Ikenga’s overwhelming support, we won last Saturday’s election landslide and the entire Imo state knows that.

“As such, it will be ungodly, malicious and mean-spirited for anybody to even remotely hint or suggest such devious allegations against Ikenga.

“I therefore urge all persons of goodwill to disregard such poorly scripted social media fallacies and blatant falsehood, and treat them like the fake news they are.

“We are not ignorant of the machinations of our enemies and those who are evidently threatened by the capacities showcased in Ngor Okpala last Saturday in spite of the executive brigandage that was brought to bear in an election that was already won and lost.

“Whatever be the case, Ngor Okpala PDP is proud to be associated with Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and any of our people that meet him, should convey our deepest appreciations to him. We owe him a debt of gratitude.”