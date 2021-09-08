Imo: Commercial banks sealed after Monday’s sit-at-home

Some banks in Owerri, the Imo state capital were on Tuesday morning sealed by the Imo state government.

Our correspondent who went round the city, gathered that not less than six banks were sealed with red tapes tied on them because they refused to open for business, Monday, the day residents came to observe as rest day.

There were faces of disappointment as customers besieged the bank premises for one transaction or the other and passersby were stunned at the development.

Some bank officials who spoke to this reporter confessed that they were equally surprised at this development and disclosed that they did not open for business on Monday because of fear of being attacked by Biafra sympathizers because security was not beefed up at their premises.

It would be recalled that sometime last month, the Building Materials market in Orlu, also in the state was placed under lock and key for some days by the state government because of the same reason.