Imo CP assures journalists on partnership



Imo Commissioner of Police, Mr. Nasiru Mohammed has assured journalists in the state of continued partnership.

Mr Mohammed gave the assurance, Tuesday, when members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Comrade Chris Njoku called on him in his office.

The CP made it clear that there was no way the police and other security agencies could do without the journalists, especially on the issue of fighting crime and criminality and promised to work with them in all their security activities.

He also assured them that he would not allow his men to humiliate or jeopardise the work of journalists or members of the public as he carried out his duties as police commissioner in the state.

Earlier, the chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Chris Njoku had welcomed the new commissioner to the state and pledged the readiness of his members to work with his command and make him succeed, adding that the correspondents needed a friendly and accessible atmosphere to work in. He also advised him to organise workshops and seminars that would benefit journalists which would in turn project the activities of the command.

