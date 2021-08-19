Imo CP assures on arrest of killers of oil workers

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Imo State, CP Hussaini Rabiu, Tuesday, assured Imo residents that killers of oil workers would be arrested.

He also said that he will continue with the robust security atmosphere left behind by his hard working predecessor, CP Abutu Yaro and hard working officers of the command.

He gave the assurance during his maiden press briefing in his office.

He noted that he met on assumption of duty remnants of the terror group that had been terrorising the state but expressed optimism that he would deal with them decisively, having worked in the state before now as deputy commissioner, operations.

While assuring that he would face crime and criminality head on and make citizens sleep with both eyes closed, he promised to work in line with the mandate of the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on people oriented Community Policing and partner other sister security agencies in ensuring adequate security in the state.

CP Rabiu also promised to have zero tolerance to corruption and fight against extortion of citizens by his officers. He thanked the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for his support and Imo people for their peaceful disposition and their ability to avail the command of useful information.