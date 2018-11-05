Imo Dep Gov, Madumere, cries out over withdrawn staff



Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, has cried out over Governor Rochas Okorocha’s withdrawal of his security personnel and staff attached to the office.

The deputy governor claimed that the reasons for the sudden withdrawal of the staff remains unclear to him, as the governor did not state reasons for deciding to direct that they be withdrawn.

Disclosing this via a statement he personally signed and issued the weekend in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Madumere condemned the decision of the governor stressing those withdrawn were most key staff attached to his office.

He described the action an unwarranted noting it was the height of injustice and political victimisation visited on him by the governor just because he chooses to insist on democratic principles in the selection of the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

He said a government memo with Reference NO: HIS/S.29/S.1/t.3/1/807, conveyed to him that 12 members of the staff were posted out of his office where eight of them were operational staff and drivers while others were administrative staff, including senior staff on data processing.

However, Madumere insisted that the Imo State government led by Okorocha had resolved to cause harm if not make attempt on his life.

“We recall that during the series of impeachment plots to remove the Deputy Governor, we raised alarm over the grand plan to harm Prince Madumere following his stance against imposition of Governor’s son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu and other irreconcilable issues that bordered on policies.

“We also recall how some members of the domestic staff of the Deputy Governor were approached to be used as agents of death to poison the deputy governor.

“Therefore, Office of the Deputy Governor regrets the tyrannical model of governance approach of the government even in a democracy, where people’s opinion or freedom of Speech, association and other fundamental rights are not respected.

“It is also regrettable to note that Imo State government should throw caution to the wind by flagrantly refusing to observe ethics, values and respect for the hierarchy of office in an established organization as a government to the extent where the opinion of the deputy governor is not sought before issue as sensitive as posting out staff from the office of the deputy governor by the head of service.

“We wish to state categorically that the sudden posting of the operational staff of the office of the deputy governor is a careful plot to compromise the security of Prince Eze Madumere.

“We, therefore, view the whole actions and inactions of the government of Imo State as wholly suspicious and a well-known old preparatory gimmicks before high profile heinous crimes like assassinations are committed.”

“We wish to therefore notify the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Imo State and other security agencies to take note of the suspicious actions and inactions of Imo State Government led by His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha.”



