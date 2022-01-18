Imo deserted over IPOB sit-at-home

Tuesday’s sit-at-home order instituted by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in sympathy with their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is facing treasonable charges at the Federal High Court Abuja, recorded full compliance in Imo state, especially Owerri, the state capital.

As was the case in the previous sit-at-home protests, banks, supermarkets, shops, schools, business centres and other institutions were shut, while roads and streets were deserted as few vehicles were available for few passengers.

Those who commented on the IPOB leader’s case, said they were not happy that the federal government filed more cases against the IPOB leader, saying the move amounted to injustice and abuse of Kanu’s fundamental human rights.