Imo gets new police commissioner





A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Imo state.

He is CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde.

According to a release by the Imo state command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP MIke Abattam, the Commissioner hails from Niger state.

“He is a seasoned police officer who was enlisted into the Force in March,1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc) in Political Science from the prestigious Usman Danfodio University and a Masters Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution,” he further informed.

Abattam described CP Barde as a passionate, versatile and experienced Police Officer “who has served the Force meritoriously in various capacities and in different Commands and Formations.

“He served as Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of administration in Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano state and Police College Jos, Plateau State respectively. Also he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of Operations, Borno State Command.”

CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde was the Commissioner of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (FCIID) Annex, Enugu and until his recent posting to Imo state police command, he was the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command.